e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

BJP MLA Biswajit Das and BJP councillor Manotosh Nath join TMC in KolkataTokyo Paralympics: India's Singhraj Adhana wins bronze in men's 10m air pistol SH1 final
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 03:37 PM IST

R Madhavan turns cheerleader for fan who got trolled over dance video, says 'ignore the sad negative souls'

A user recently recreated a TikTok dance video on Shah Rukh Khan's hit track 'Chammak Challo', which featured Kareena Kapoor Khan.
FPJ Web Desk
R Madhavan turns cheerleader for fan who got trolled over dance video, says 'ignore the sad negative souls'

R Madhavan turns cheerleader for fan who got trolled over dance video, says 'ignore the sad negative souls'

Advertisement

Actor R Madhavan on Tuesday reacted to a netizen's viral dance video on Twitter and hit back trolls who attacked her for the post.

A user recently recreated a TikTok dance video on Shah Rukh Khan's hit track 'Chammak Challo', which featured Kareena Kapoor Khan. Her video received some not-so-nice reactions on the micro-blogging site. However, R Madhavan decided to make her day by leaving a sweet comment.

"Good for you keep up the good cheer and spread the joy and positivity. Completely ignore the sad negative souls," he wrote, along with several heart emojis.

Reacting to the sweet post, the user replied, "and i listen to sach keh raha hai deewana so often i’m so honoured that you took out the time and interacted with my tweet, thank you so much."

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: R Madhavan shares video of 'amusing but sad' flight to Dubai amid COVID-19 pandemic

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan is waiting for the release of his digital series 'Decoupled'

The Netflix original, also starring Surveen Chawla of 'Sacred Games' fame, is a comedy about a couple on the verge of a divorce.

The 51-year-old actor announced the completion of the shoot on Twitter.

"Aaaannnnd it's a Wrap!!! #Decoupled season 1..", Madhavan, who made his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video series 'Breathe', wrote alongside a picture of him from the set.

Decoupled' will see Madhavan play the role of Arya Iyer, a writer, whose marriage is over, but he has persuaded his estranged wife (essayed by Chawla) to continue living with him to create the myth of family for their tween daughter, who is terrified of their divorce.

The series is directed by Hardik Mehta, known for films like 'Kaamyaa' and 'Roohi'. It is produced by Bombay Fables, Andolan Films and created by Manu Joseph.

Madhavan also has the biographical drama feature 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', which also marks his directorial debut, in the pipeline. He's currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Ameriki Pandit'.

ALSO READ

R Madhavan supports Shilpa Shetty amid Raj Kundra's arrest, says 'you will overcome with dignity'
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 03:37 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal