R Madhavan turns cheerleader for fan who got trolled over dance video, says 'ignore the sad negative souls'

Actor R Madhavan on Tuesday reacted to a netizen's viral dance video on Twitter and hit back trolls who attacked her for the post.

A user recently recreated a TikTok dance video on Shah Rukh Khan's hit track 'Chammak Challo', which featured Kareena Kapoor Khan. Her video received some not-so-nice reactions on the micro-blogging site. However, R Madhavan decided to make her day by leaving a sweet comment.

"Good for you keep up the good cheer and spread the joy and positivity. Completely ignore the sad negative souls," he wrote, along with several heart emojis.

Reacting to the sweet post, the user replied, "and i listen to sach keh raha hai deewana so often i’m so honoured that you took out the time and interacted with my tweet, thank you so much."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan is waiting for the release of his digital series 'Decoupled'

The Netflix original, also starring Surveen Chawla of 'Sacred Games' fame, is a comedy about a couple on the verge of a divorce.

The 51-year-old actor announced the completion of the shoot on Twitter.

"Aaaannnnd it's a Wrap!!! #Decoupled season 1..", Madhavan, who made his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video series 'Breathe', wrote alongside a picture of him from the set.

Decoupled' will see Madhavan play the role of Arya Iyer, a writer, whose marriage is over, but he has persuaded his estranged wife (essayed by Chawla) to continue living with him to create the myth of family for their tween daughter, who is terrified of their divorce.

The series is directed by Hardik Mehta, known for films like 'Kaamyaa' and 'Roohi'. It is produced by Bombay Fables, Andolan Films and created by Manu Joseph.

Madhavan also has the biographical drama feature 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', which also marks his directorial debut, in the pipeline. He's currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Ameriki Pandit'.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 03:37 PM IST