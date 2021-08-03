R Madhavan supports Shilpa Shetty amid Raj Kundra's arrest, says 'you will overcome with dignity'

Actor R Madhavan has extended his support to actress Shilpa Shetty amid her husband, businessman Raj Kundra's arrest for his alleged involvement in the creation and publication of pornographic content through apps.

Shilpa has been at the receiving end of massive trolling and criticism ever since Raj was arrested.

On Monday, Shilpa released an official statement on social media and urged everyone to respect their privacy for the sake of her children and asked people not to pass any judgments.

Soon after she shared the post, several celebrities reacted to it and came out in support of the actress.

R Madhavan called Shilpa 'the strongest' and said he has faith that she will overcome these difficult times.