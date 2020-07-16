R Madhavan shares a hilarious motivational tweets for students who scored less in their board exams

The results of Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC-Class 12) examination and Tamil Nadu State Board Examination were announced on Thursday. Earlier this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also declared Class 10 and 12 results. Actor R Madhavan decided to cheer up the disheartened students, who received less marks in board exams and penned down an inspiring yet hilarious post.
Sharing a meme-worthy throwback picture of himself, Madhavan wrote, "To all those who just got their board results— congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it ... and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends."
Netizens had equally funny reactions to Maddy's tweet and dropped hilarious comments. A user wrote, "Whos the Daddy?? That’s the look my dad gave me when I told my 12 exam scores."
Another wrote, "Thanks for being inspirational to dare to be exposed & your fans & followers learn this art of not feeling like a failure and feel judged by the marks they have scored. This is a msg for the students & the parents."
"That was one of the responsible & inspirational tweet that i saw from a celebrity in recent times...
Thank u maddy," wrote a user.
On the work front, the actor is working on his debut directorial feature "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect". It is based on the life of Padma Bhushan recipient ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan.
R Madhavan is also a part of the sequel of Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji‘s "Bunty Aur Babli."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)