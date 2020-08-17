R Madhavan, Satish Kaushik and other Bollywood celebrities say RIP Nishikant Kamat before his death

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad after being diagnosed with chronic liver disease, is critical and on ventilator. The 50-year-old director was brought to AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli on July 31 with jaundice and abdominal distention.
On Monday while several reports claimed that the 'Madaari' director has passed away, actor Reieish Deshmukh and director Milaap Zaveri clarified that Kamat was alive and on ventilator. However, Madhur Bhandarkar, Renuka Sahane and several other Bollywood celebrities had already taken to Twitter to react to the same.
Film critic Komal Nahta took to Twitter and wrote, "Sad news. Film director Nishikant Kamat is no more. He passed away in Hyderabad. RIP."
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, in a now-deleted tweet wrote, "Shocked to hear the demise of talented filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, made some memorable films like #MumbaiMerijaan #DombivaliFast, #laibhari & #Drishyam. My condolences to his family & friends . #OmShanti"
Actress Renuka Sahane had also penned an emotional post on Twitter. Her tweet read: "RIP my friend Nishikant Kamat. I will cherish the wonderful times we shared. What a talented filmmaker you were. I am writing "were" with a very heavy heart. This is no age to pass away."
"Shocked to hear the news of Nishikant Kamat’s sudden demise at such an early age .Had great time shooting movie “404 “ with him. RIP my friend . Om Shanti," wrote Satish Kaushik.
After actor Riteish Deshmukh and Milap Zaveri clarified the news, celebrities deleted their tweets and a few apologized for falling for the reports. Meanwhile, Twitterati slammed the media outlets for spreading 'fake news'.
"Damn! @zmilap & @Riteishd has already confirmed that #NishikantKamat sir is still fighting it out & people still putting RIP messages.. and those who have already posted, please delete it..don’t be so insensitive. I have posted and deleted too.. let’s pray for his well being," read a tweet.
Lashing out at media outlets, a user wrote: "First Pranab Mukherjee, then SP Balasubramanyam ji and now Nishikant Kamat..What is wrong with indian media houses?We all know you have packages ready to go on air at the time of death of celebrity.but,where is basic confirmation of news? "
Here are a few other reactions to the fake news:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)