R Madhavan, Satish Kaushik and other Bollywood celebrities say RIP Nishikant Kamat before his death

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad after being diagnosed with chronic liver disease, is critical and on ventilator. The 50-year-old director was brought to AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli on July 31 with jaundice and abdominal distention.

On Monday while several reports claimed that the 'Madaari' director has passed away, actor Reieish Deshmukh and director Milaap Zaveri clarified that Kamat was alive and on ventilator. However, Madhur Bhandarkar, Renuka Sahane and several other Bollywood celebrities had already taken to Twitter to react to the same.

Film critic Komal Nahta took to Twitter and wrote, "Sad news. Film director Nishikant Kamat is no more. He passed away in Hyderabad. RIP."