R Madhavan reminisces RHTDM days with ‘vegetarian chicken’ tweet

Actor Madhavan, who has been entertaining the Indian audience for years with his work, had made his Hindi debut with the film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein. The film was a remake of the Tamil film Minnale.

Madhavan recently revisited his RHTDM days and took his fans and followers down the memory lane. The actor’s recent tweet about vegetarian chicken will remind you of his character Madhav Shastri from the film. The actor played Madhav Shastri a.k.a Maddy, a Brahmin boy who swallows down a chicken delicacy for the sake of his ladylove (Dia Mirza).

He tweeted, ”Wow.. plant-based food is coming in a big way. Madhav Sashti.. your Vegetarian chicken is finally here. #RHTDM ”.