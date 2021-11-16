Madhavan, Khushalii, Aparshakti wrap up shoot of Kookie Gulati’s Dhokha Round D Corner, title poster out

Bollywood filmmaker Kookie Gulati on Tuesday announced that he has completed shooting for his next film 'Dhokha Round D Corner', starring R Madhavan in the lead role.

Touted to be a suspense-thriller, the film also features Aparshakti Khurana and Darshan Kumaar. It marks the acting debut of playback singer Khushalii Kumar.

Taking to Instagram, Gulati, who recently helmed Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'The Big Bull', shared the news along with a poster of the film.

"A bullet. A capsule. Both kill. When deception is just round the corner. #Dhokha film shoot schedule ends. Starring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar & presenting Khushalii Kumar," the filmmaker wrote alongside the film's poster.

The team of 'Dhokha Round D Corner' reportedly began the shoot in January 2021. The film is expected to release theatrically in 2022.

Meanwhile, Khushalii, who is all set to make her acting debut with the film, feels a bit overwhelmed as the film completes its production journey. The actress says, "It's a very emotional day for me, the journey that began a year back for me finally came to its blissful finale. Had an enjoyable experience shooting with Kookie and working with Madhavan, Aparshakti and Darshan."

Madhavan is all praise for the actress as he termed her a talent to watch out for on his social media. Both Madhavan and Khushalii have been shooting round the clock for the film.

Talking about the film's production schedule, Aparshakti says, "It has been a thriller of a ride with the best shooting experience with amazing talent around, it was a pleasure collaborating with the super talented R. Madhavan and Khushalii Kumar. Kudos to Kookie Gulati for handling the subject with so much conviction."

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 06:49 PM IST