R Madhavan at 'loss of words' after seeing Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu eat on the floor at home

Earlier, in her interview with an Indian media house after winning the medal Chanu said: "First of all, I will go and have a pizza. It has been a long time since I ate it. I will eat a lot today."

To fulfil her wish, Domino's Pizza has pledged free pizza for life to Chanu.

Besides that, multiplex chain INOX also announced that it will celebrate Mirabai's historic win by giving her free tickets to watch as many movies as she wishes during her lifetime.

On reaching the Imphal international airport here, Chanu broke down as she hugged her mother Saikhom Tombi, before being felicitated by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

"This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you, Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach this level," Mirabai Chanu had tweeted.