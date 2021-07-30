R Madhavan at 'loss of words' after seeing Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu eat on the floor at home

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu was accorded a hero's welcome on her return to Manipur.
Last week, the diminutive lifter had opened India's account at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in style, winning silver in the women's 49 kg category. Chanu lifted 202 kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in 2000 Sydney Olympics.
Chanu, who returned to her hometown of Imphal and met her family after a span of two years. After an emotional reunion, she sat down for a hearty home-cooked meal.
When a picture of Chanu siting on the floor to eat went viral on social media, it received a reaction from actor R Madhavan.
He took to Twitter and wrote, “Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of words.”
Earlier, in her interview with an Indian media house after winning the medal Chanu said: "First of all, I will go and have a pizza. It has been a long time since I ate it. I will eat a lot today."
To fulfil her wish, Domino's Pizza has pledged free pizza for life to Chanu.
Besides that, multiplex chain INOX also announced that it will celebrate Mirabai's historic win by giving her free tickets to watch as many movies as she wishes during her lifetime.
On reaching the Imphal international airport here, Chanu broke down as she hugged her mother Saikhom Tombi, before being felicitated by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.
"This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you, Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach this level," Mirabai Chanu had tweeted.
Chanu belongs to a low-income family comprising eight members, most of whom are into farm work.
Chanu's village, Nongpok Kakching, is in a Covid-hit locality and hence the family did not allow too many people to enter their home after she created history in Tokyo, restricting the crowd to close relatives and immediate neighbours.