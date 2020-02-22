'Quite disrespectful, no one bothered to consult my father': Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on remake of 'Mr. India'

Shekhar Kapur claimed that the makers were only using the name to get a big opening at the weekend and also mentioned that they cannot make the film without the permission of the original’s makers. After Shekhar Kapur, even Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her Twitter to address the lack of approval from the makers.

Sonam revealed that Anil Kapoor was not even aware that such a project was in the making. He was not even informed about the project. She tweeted, "A lot of people have been asking me about the MR. India remake. Honestly my father didn’t even know the film was being remade, we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted. It’s quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true, since no one bothered to.'

She further posted a message to the creators of Mr. India 2 stating, “consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is. It’s sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements, it’s a part of his legacy.”