'Queen of hypocrisy?': Netizens on Kangana Ranaut as old videos supporting nepotism surface

Bollywood actress Kanagana Ranaut, who's known for not mincing her words, has been making headlines for her explosive interview - where the Padma Shri award winning actress made several claims and allegations regarding her position in Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide and bigwigs of Bollywood. The 'Queen' actress, who has always been vocal about her stance on nepotism in Bollywood, also spoke about the movie mafia and power play. Ever since the interview went viral on social media, it has been receiving both, praises and criticism.

While Simi Garewal lauded Kangana for being brave and bold, celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Sameer Soni among others called her out for 'taking advantage' of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death for her personal vendetta. Amid this, several netizens shared videos of Ranaut's old interviews, where she can be seen making contradictory comments about nepotism, outsiders in the industry, Alia Bhatt and more.

Film critic Anna MM Vetticad shared a clip from her interview with the 'Panga' actress and wrote, "In 2010, #KanganaRanaut told me she does not mind the privilege (she called it "quota") star kids have since she herself has a quota and privilege back home because her granddad was in the IAS, her mother was a teacher, Dad a businessman & great granddad a freedom fighter "