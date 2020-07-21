'Queen of hypocrisy?': Netizens on Kangana Ranaut as old videos supporting nepotism surface

Bollywood actress Kanagana Ranaut, who's known for not mincing her words, has been making headlines for her explosive interview - where the Padma Shri award winning actress made several claims and allegations regarding her position in Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide and bigwigs of Bollywood. The 'Queen' actress, who has always been vocal about her stance on nepotism in Bollywood, also spoke about the movie mafia and power play. Ever since the interview went viral on social media, it has been receiving both, praises and criticism.
While Simi Garewal lauded Kangana for being brave and bold, celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Sameer Soni among others called her out for 'taking advantage' of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death for her personal vendetta. Amid this, several netizens shared videos of Ranaut's old interviews, where she can be seen making contradictory comments about nepotism, outsiders in the industry, Alia Bhatt and more.
Film critic Anna MM Vetticad shared a clip from her interview with the 'Panga' actress and wrote, "In 2010, #KanganaRanaut told me she does not mind the privilege (she called it "quota") star kids have since she herself has a quota and privilege back home because her granddad was in the IAS, her mother was a teacher, Dad a businessman & great granddad a freedom fighter "
"I hesitated to bring this up since I don't want a discussion on nepotism derailed & (this is a golden rule of journalism) I don't want to make this about myself. But #Ranaut's team left me with no choice by circulating a tiny clip from this show to claim I shamed her," she continued.
In another tweet, she added, "The full interview is on YouTube - do watch for yourself. And now, let's talk - seriously - about #mentalhealth, nepotism, class and other crucial issues that are being overshadowed by self-absorbed individuals & agenda-driven groups since #SushantSinghRajput's passing "
Another video that raised eyebrows was from India Today's conclave, where Kangana was asked if it was 'okay to have a superstar boyfriend and use him to get to the top'. To which Ranaut said, "It is perfectly okay. There's no harm in it."
Check out the video here:
Several old interviews of Kangana Ranaut about the 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' credit row controversy also made it to the internet.
Sharing the same, Anurag Kashyap tweeted in Hindi, "I saw Kangana’s interview yesterday. She used to be a very good friend of mine at one time. She used to encourage me by coming for my films. But I do not know this new Kangana. And I just saw this scary interview of hers, which is just after the release of Manikarnika."
Check out the other videos here:
Among others Kangana had also called out filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for allegedly throwing a footwear at her and urged that he should be summoned in the suicide case. She said, "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful?"
However, in this old interview Ranaut is seen singing praises of the filmmaker.
Kangana Ranaut also took a jibe at Alia Bhatt in the sensational interview and revisited the 'Koffee with Karan' episode, where Alia had mocked Sushant Singh Rajput in the rapid fire round. She alleged, "When Alia is saying he should be killed, he(Sushant) must be thinking, 'nobody said anything?'. People saw that episode and it had huge TRPs. Sushant never made it to the list of (good) actors. Only time he made it to a list was when one person had to be killed. If (Karan) puts Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor or Varun, he can't kill any of them because all of them are his chamchas. So he will put Sushant Singh Rajput because he doesn't know chamchagiri."
In a viral video, Kangana can be heard talking about how media twists the marry, h**kup and kill game.
Here are a few other videos:
