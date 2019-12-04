Queen of Chic: 10 times Disha Patani was Instagram's favourite queen

Disha Patani is on the rise, headlining with her stylish appearances. The Bharat actress keeps her fans gawking at her social media feed with a sultry reel of pictures. While we're used to seeing Disha flaunt her Calvins, the 'Baaghi 3' actress also shares her chic looks on the gram.
Let's take a look at 10 times Disha Patani proved she's the queen of Instagram:
On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial 'Malang' opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan as his leading lady in Radhe, which will be an eid 2020 release.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)