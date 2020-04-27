Quarantine diaries: Sonakshi Sinha sits in her parked car to remember what it feels like

Mumbai: Trying to get a feel of normal life amid lockdown, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha treated herself by sitting in her "parked car" to remember how it feels like.

Sonakshi took to Instagram, where she shared a selfie from the car. In the photograph Sonakshi is seen wearing a white t-shirt and sporting sunglasses.

She captioned the funny image: "Quarantine day 34: sat in my (parked) car today just to remember what it feels like A#sundayselfie."