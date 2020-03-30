Quarantine diaries: Priyanka, Hrithik, Alia and other B-town spend quality time with their furry friends amid coronavirus lockdown

Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty, Twinkle Khanna and other Bollywood stars have been spending some quality time their little furry friends, amid the coronavirus lockdown. Stars have also been sharing 'pawsome' pictures with their pets and urging fans to not abandon them during the tough times.

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus people have been abandoning their pets due to the fear that they spread the virus. Bollywood celebrities have been raising awareness that COVID-19 doesn't spread from domestic animals. Not just that, they have also been spending their quarantine period with their little furballs and sharind pictures on instagram.

Here are some adorable pictures of B-town celebs with their pets: