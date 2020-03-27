Quarantine Diaries: Preity Zinta's masala dosa to Karisma Kapoor's chocolate cake, celebs share pics of their lip-smacking meals

Bollywood celebrities have been trying their hands at new recipes to kill time amid the coronavirus lockdown. Preity Zinta, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and other Bollywood celebs on Friday shared pictures of their lip-smacking meals.

Preity took to the photo-sharing app and shared the picture of her scrumptious masala dosa. Sharing the picture she wrote, "Yesss ! Finally learnt how to make Masala Dosa. It’s incredible how we have not gone out for 16 days nor met anyone. Feels strange, but I’d rather be home safe than sorry. Its really nice to hang with mom & learn recipes of some of my fav. Dishes. Trying to stay positive & productive while we stay in."