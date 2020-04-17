Quarantine diaries: Nora Fatehi's sexy dance video to the song 'Corny' goes viral

While Nora claims she has just learnt this, fans feel the "Street Dancer 3D" actress has nailed it.

Comments like "Dancehall queen", "fantastic", "amazing" and "superb" are flooding the post. While Nora aces every move with perfection, she is also giving us goals on how to make the best use of time during this lockdown!

Moroccan-Canadian dancer-actress Nora Fatehi's most popular on-screen performances include "Manohari" ("Baahubali: The Beginning"), "Dilbar" ("Satyamev Jayate"), "O saki saki" ("Batla House") and "Ek toh kam zindagani" ("Marjaavaan"), besides her recent hit "Garmi" in "Street Dancer 3D".

On the acting front, Nora will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India."