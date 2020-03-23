Quarantine diaries: From Ranveer - Deepika to Hrithik Roshan, here's how B-town celebs are spending their downtime

The novel coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire world to a standstill. Several states in India are under complete lock down and people are spending their time during self-quarantine with their families. Bollywood celebrities have been keeping fans updated about their downtime through social media handles. From workout routines to having Q&A sessions with fans, here's how your favourite Bollywood celebrities spent their time on Monday.
Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone became 'home gym buddies' and worked out together. Doting husband Ranveer Singh called Deepika his Monday motivation and even shared a loved up picture.
'War' actor Hrithik Roshan spent his day reading a book and watching his twins Hridhaan and Hrehaan play with their furry friend.
Filmmaker Karan Johar and his kids decided to channel their inner artists. Karan shared a video of Roohi and Yash colouring.
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez shared a relatable post on Instagram about being stuck at home amid the quarantine people.

Bollywood actress turned TikTok sensation Shilpa Shetty was feeling the Monday blues and kicked it off with her Minion mode.
'Street Dancer 3D' Shraddha Kapoor enjoyed her time by cherishing simple joys as she fed some birds.
While it can be hard to not be a couch potato amid the self-isolation period, 'Veere Di Wedding' actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja decided to look decent and dress up to get through her downtime.
Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik bonded over a video chat and called it 'Love in the times of coronavirus.'
'Jabariya Jodi' actress Parineeti Chopra played 'Quarantakshri' with her fellow singers through Instagram.
Actress Bhumi Pednekar decided to have a fun Q&A session with fans on Instagram.
