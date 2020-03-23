Quarantine diaries: From Ranveer - Deepika to Hrithik Roshan, here's how B-town celebs are spending their downtime

The novel coronavirus outbreak has brought the entire world to a standstill. Several states in India are under complete lock down and people are spending their time during self-quarantine with their families. Bollywood celebrities have been keeping fans updated about their downtime through social media handles. From workout routines to having Q&A sessions with fans, here's how your favourite Bollywood celebrities spent their time on Monday.

Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone became 'home gym buddies' and worked out together. Doting husband Ranveer Singh called Deepika his Monday motivation and even shared a loved up picture.