Quarantine Diaries: Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and others did THIS during coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown has brought Bollywood celebrities and their fans closer than ever before, courtesy to social media. Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan once again took to their Instagram to share glimpses of how they spend their quarantine period on Tuesday. Here's a look at what your favourite celebrities did on their downtime amid coronavirus outbreak on the country.
'Angrezi Medium' actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and his best friends Amruta, Malaika Arora, Mallika Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor bonded over a video call on Tuesday. The beauties even shared a funny picture of themselves napping together and still maintaining social distancing.
'War' actor Hrithik Roshan made use of his time to record an informative video, on simple steps to be followed amid the global pandemics. From washing hands to maintaining social distancing, Hrithik urged fans to be responsible citizens amid the India's fight with COVID-19.
Amitabh Bachchan shared a selfie amid his workout session and encouraged fans to stay fit so they can build resistance to the deadly coronavirus.
Anupam Kher, who has isolated himself after returning from US, took to his Instagram and shared a poem with fans.
Here's how the others spend their time amid the coronavirus lockdown:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)