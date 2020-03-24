Quarantine Diaries: Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and others did THIS during coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown has brought Bollywood celebrities and their fans closer than ever before, courtesy to social media. Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan once again took to their Instagram to share glimpses of how they spend their quarantine period on Tuesday. Here's a look at what your favourite celebrities did on their downtime amid coronavirus outbreak on the country.

'Angrezi Medium' actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and his best friends Amruta, Malaika Arora, Mallika Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor bonded over a video call on Tuesday. The beauties even shared a funny picture of themselves napping together and still maintaining social distancing.