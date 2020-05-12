Quarantine dairies: Shahid Kapoor says he misses 'Jersey' movie set

Stating that he is missing the shooting set of his upcoming film 'Jersey,' actor Shahid Kapoor on Monday posted a picture, in which he is seen in his character look from the sports-drama.

Like many other movie productions, the shoot of 'Jersey' has been put on hold from March onwards, owing to the coronavirus crisis. The actor on Monday shared a half-faced picture of himself on Instagram. He is seen wearing headgear and the picture also shows a tiny part of the cricket bat he is holding.

Shahid, who is essaying the role of a cricketer in the sports-drama captioned the post with hashtags of 'Jersey Sets' and 'I miss you.' The initial shooting of the flick was held in Chandigarh last year in December. 'Jersey' is a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.