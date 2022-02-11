‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ filmmaker Luv Ranjan to marry his long-time girlfriend on Feb 20

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan, who is best known for films like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ and ‘Akaash Vani’ to name a few, is all set to tie the knot this month.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Luv will marry his long-time girlfriend on February 20. It will be a destination wedding with close friends and family. Their wedding outfits will be taken care of by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Luv, who was in Delhi to shoot the last leg of the film will resume work in March post the wedding.

Meanwhile on work front, his next film featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will release on January 26, 2023.

The movie was announced in December 2019. However, the shooting and its release kept getting postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the untitled next starring Ranbir and Shraddha will also feature Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.

Besides that, Luv will also collaborate with Vishal Bhardwaj to produce 'Kuttey'. The film features Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Tabu.

Written by the father-son duo: Aasmaan and Vishal, 'Kuttey' is a caper-thriller, currently in its pre-production stage.

Talking about the movie and his association with Vishal, Luv Ranjan said, "Vishal Ji is one of the most prolific filmmakers in our country. His storytelling and vision as a filmmaker have been very inspiring for me personally. It gives me immense happiness that I am getting to collaborate with him for Aasmaan's film."

'Kuttey' is produced by Luv, Vishal, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film's music will be scored by Vishal with lyrics penned by Gulzar.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:31 AM IST