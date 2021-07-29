PVR Cinemas to reopen its theatres with 100 per cent vaccinated staff

Multiplex chain PVR Cinemas on Thursday announced that its theatres will be reopening from July 30 with all of its staff fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a statement, PVR said that its cinemas will resume operations from July 30 in states and union territories that have allowed theatres to reopen.

As the country witnesses a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have permitted the resumption of operations in cinema halls.

In Delhi, theatres were allowed to reopen from Monday at 50 per cent occupancy.