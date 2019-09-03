PV Sindhu would like this Bollywood actress to play herself in her biopic

Ace badminton player PV Sindhu created history when she bagged the gold at the recently concluded Badminton world championship. She became the first-ever Indian to achieve this feat. It, therefore, does not come as a surprise that a biopic on her life is in the works in Bollywood.

Recently, during an interview when PV Sindhu was asked which actress would she like to see play herself on the screen. The badminton champion said that she would like to see Deepika Padukone play her role as she is not only a good actor but also plays the game well. However, Sindhu also said that the final decision has to be of the makers.

Deepika Padukone is the daughter of international badminton player Prakash Padukone and the actress has also played National level Badminton. Therefore, it does not come as a surprise that the Padmaavat actress is the first option of PV Sindhu.

Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood had said that he will be bankrolling the biopic on PV Sindhu at the time when the ace shuttler had won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics. Sonu Sood will also be playing the role of coach Pullela Gopichand.