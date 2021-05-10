‘Put your mask’: Netizens react to Divya Khosla Kumar getting her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine - watch video

Back in 2020, Divya faced flak from netizens after she posted a video slamming Sonu Nigam.

Divya had shared a video on Instagram where she replied to the allegations levelled by Sonu Nigam against her husband Bhushan Kumar. She claimed in the video how T-Series gives a break to so many newcomer artistes while Sonu Nigam never does that.

She also accused Sonu Nigam of not standing by T-Series after Gulshan Kumar's demise, when Bhushan Kumar was just 18 years old. Divya had also alleged that Sonu Nigam had a link with Abu Salem, which is why Bhushan approached him for help.

However, netizens do not seem to be very convinced with the Divya's assertion. Rather, they continue extending support to the singer.

Meanwhile on work front, Divya Khosla Kumar is paired opposite John Abraham in the forthcoming vigilante action film "Satyameva Jayate 2".

She describes John as a giving co-actor with whom she shares a happy and beautiful relationship.

"I am happy to be a part of 'Satyameva Jayate 2' along with John Abraham. He is such a good co-star. I share a very happy and beautiful relationship with him and he is really giving as a co-actor. I think our chemistry is also looking really good in the film," said Divya, while interacting with IANS.

Divya clarified her character's name in the film is Vidya. Talking further about her character, Divya added: "Milap has very beautifully visualised this character for the film and he told me that he wanted a very strong woman. She is very elegant and a perfect example of the Indian woman yet she has a very strong personality," she said.

The release date of the film has been postponed owing to the Covid outbreak.

The film was slated to release on Eid, May 13, setting up a clash with Salman Khan's "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" at the box office.

The Milap Zaveri directorial also features Manoj Bajpayee, Amyra Dastur and Nora Fatehi in key roles.