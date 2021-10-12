e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 03:31 PM IST

'Pushed me out of my own house': Meera Chopra files FIR against interior designer for 'insulting' her

She claimed that she had signed an agreement of Rs 17 lakh and paid him 50 per cent advance before leaving for Banaras, where she was shooting her upcoming project.
FPJ Web Desk
'Section 375' actress Meera Chopra has filed an FIR against her interior designer at Mumbai's Oshiwara Police station. Meera has accused him under charges of outraging a woman's modesty and criminal intimidation.

The actress told a news portal that interior designer Rajinder Dewan was hired by her to work on her Mumbai residence. She claimed that she had signed an agreement of Rs 17 lakh and paid him 50 percent advance before leaving for Banaras, where she was shooting her upcoming project.

Meera alleged that the designer used substandard material and when she confronted him about the same, he allegedly abused her in front of the labourers. The actress also said that Rajinder pushed her out of her own property.

As per the report, the FIR has been lodged under sections 354 (outraging a woman's modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman).

Meera has claimed that the interior designer has refused to return the balance amount and is currently untraceable.

On Tuesday, Meera tweeted: "#womansafety should be the utmost priority where you live, but then why does law makers shy away from taking action? A girl living alone should be protected anyhow. @CMOMaharashtra @rautsanjay61 @AUThackeray."

She tagged Chief Minister of Maharastra Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray Aaditya Thackery and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in her tweet.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 03:31 PM IST
