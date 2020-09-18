Punjabi stars Ammy Virk, Diljit Dosanjh stand with farmers against Centre's farm-related Bills

As protests in Punjab continue to intensify against the Centre's three farm-related Bills, actors Ammy Virk and Diljit Dosanjh extended their support to farmers.
Ammy took to Twitter and wrote, I am an actor and a singer later, I am son of a farmer first. Now that the bill is being passed, the dreams of many people will die with it, so I urge everyone to unite and oppose this bill. Regardless of which party you belong to, let's put politics aside and come together, let's fight for rights. Peace, Love, Respect.”
Meanwhile, Diljit shared multiple tweets explaining the ordinance to his followers and wrote, “Jai jawan jai kisan.”
Different farmer organisations in Punjab have already given a call for a "bandh" on September 25 in protest against the Bills.
Farmers have expressed apprehensions that the legislations will pave a way for dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system and they will be at the "mercy" of big corporates.
The Centre on Monday had introduced the Bills in Lok Sabha.
These are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.
Lok Sabha on Tuesday had passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which seeks to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion, a move aimed at "transforming" the farm sector and "raising" farmers' income.
The Congress-led government in Punjab has described the legislations as a "blatant attack" on the federal structure.
Last month, the Punjab assembly had passed a resolution, rejecting the ordinances introduced by parliament earlier and replaced by the three Bills.
