Punjabi singer Juggy D accused of cheating on wife, arrested in London for domestic violence: Report

Punjabi singer Jagwinder Singh Dhaliwal aka Juggy D has been reportedly arrested in London after his British-Indian wife Kiran Sandhi filed a domestic violence suit against him.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Kiran has been married to the singer for 11 years with three kids.

Apparently, Juggy partied with girls and consumed drugs at The Claridges hotel in New Delhi.

After Kiran read some of his messages on the phone, he got violent and began beating her. This is when she called the cops.

Kiran also learned that Juggy was cheating on her and that he along with singer Guru Randhawa were involved in womanizing and did drugs.

In now deleted posts, Juggy shared videos captioned, "I take drugs and hire escorts all the time in delhi and mumbai. Report me to #ncp delhi police", and another one as, "Special video for my brother @gururandhawa."

The third post was the screenshot of a chat with someone named Guru India.

As of now the latest post on Juggy's Instagram is a wedding anniversary wish for his wife.

He wrote, "Back in UK to Celebrate 11yr wedding anniversary. We’ve been together for 12yrs married for 11 and have 3 beautiful children together. I just want to say I love you @kirand_5 and thankyou from the bottom of my heart for being an amazing human being, wife, mother and friend u are THE ROCK of the family U. God bless us with more good times now let’s celebrate."