'Punjab is becoming a hub for terrorist activities': Kangana Ranaut strongly reacts to PM Modi's security breach

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has strongly reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab.

Kangana, who is known for her straightforward views, never shies away from expressing her opinion on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Dhaakad' actress shared a note slamming the PM's security lapse incident and called it 'shameful'.

Reacting to the same, Kangana wrote, "What happened in Punjab is shameful, Honourable Prime Minister is democratically elected leader/ representative/ voice of 1.4 billion people, an attack on him is an attack on every single Indian... it is an attack on our democracy itself."

"Punjab is becoming a hub for terroristic activities if we don't stop them now, nation will have to pay a big price #bharatstandswithmodiji," she added.

For the unawares, the PM's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters at Ferozepur in Punjab on Wednesday. He returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event, including a rally.

The incident is being seen as a major security lapse and has led to a nationwide debate.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kanagna is currently working on her production venture, 'Tiku Weds Sheru'. She regularly shares photos from the film sets. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.

She will be seen in films like 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas' and others.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 02:35 PM IST