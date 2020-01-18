'Punjab da gabru veer': Ranveer Singh presents Hardy Sandhu as Madan Lal in new '83' poster

After introducing seven characters from his much-anticipated sports-drama '83', Ranveer Singh revealed yet another character poster featuring singer Hardy Sandhu as Madan Lal on Saturday.

The 34-year-old actor, who will be essaying the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, shared the character poster on Instagram and wrote, "PUNJAB DA GABRU VEER !!! Presenting @HARRDYSANDHU as the Dynamic MADAN LAL!!! #ThisIs83"

The poster shows Hardy as Madan Lal, in the Indian gear of 83, in the middle of his bowling action. Lal played a pivotal role in helping India win the World Cup in 1983.