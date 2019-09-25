'Proud son' Abhishek Bachchan shares the joy of Big B's Dada Saheb Phalke glory

"The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for two generations has been selected unanimously for Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest congratulations to him," Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar wrote on Twitter while announcing the news on Tuesday.

Abhishek's tweet came in reply to the minister's tweet.

On the work front, Abhishek is currently shooting for his upcoming film "The Big Bull" which is being helmed by Kookie Gulati.