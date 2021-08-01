'Proud of you': Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and other stars laud PV Sindhu for second successive Olympic medal

Film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Dulquer Salmaan and Abhishek Bachchan among others on Sunday celebrated Indian shuttler P V Sindhu's bronze win at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Sindhu became only the second Indian to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no. 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the women's singles third-place play-off.

She had secured a silver in the 2016 Rio Games.

Calling Sindhu "one of a kind" sportsperson, Pannu said her win must be celebrated across the country.

"Our girl is getting home the bronze! She did it! One colour at a time I say! Come on champ @Pvsindhu1. This calls for a celebration! You are one of a kind, let's celebrate you!" the "Haseen Dillruba" actor tweeted.