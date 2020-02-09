‘Proud and inspired’: Shah Rukh Khan shares son AbRam's Taekwondo moment

Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest lad AbRam Khan has taken over his superstar dad’s social media with each day passing by. The cute munchkin’s antics are hard to miss, aided by some noteworthy captions by king Khan.

Sharing a ‘karate kid’ moment of AbRam on his Instagram feed, SRK posted a collage and wrote, “You train...u fight...u succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It’s a good thing...now I need to train more! Proud and inspired!”