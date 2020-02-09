‘Proud and inspired’: Shah Rukh Khan shares son AbRam's Taekwondo moment

Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest lad AbRam Khan has taken over his superstar dad’s social media with each day passing by. The cute munchkin’s antics are hard to miss, aided by some noteworthy captions by king Khan.
Sharing a ‘karate kid’ moment of AbRam on his Instagram feed, SRK posted a collage and wrote, “You train...u fight...u succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It’s a good thing...now I need to train more! Proud and inspired!”
Khan loves to post inspirational posts featuring AbRam. Earlier he had shared a reel from the sports day at his school writing, “Day at the Races...My little ‘Gold Medal’ with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!!”
AbRam Khan is quit talented for his age, and apart from taking part in extracurricular activates in school, he also trains in Taekwondo and loves sports. He attends the Dhirubhai Ambani International School along with other star kids like Azad Rao Khan and Aaradhya Bachchan.
