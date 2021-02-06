Protesting farmers stall shoot of Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra's film 'Love Hostel' in Punjab

Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey are all set to share screen space in the upcoming crime thriller “Love Hostel”.

The film, which is set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India, recently ran into trouble after the shoot schedule in Patiala came to a halt after protesting farmers caused a disruption.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film crew was setting up its equipment when a group of farmers arrived at the scene and asked them to leave.

In addition to that, the farmers also expressed their disappointment to Bobby about his brother and BJP MP Sunny Deol, and veteran actor and father Dharmendra that despite being from Punjab they did stand by them or support their cause.

Earlier, actress Janhvi Kapoor's "Good Luck Jerry" movie shoot was briefly halted after farmers groups gathered outside the venue in Bassi Pathana city of Fatehgarh Sahib and sought her opinion on the farmers' protest against the three agriculture laws.

However, the groups went back after assurance from the movie crew. "They'd told the workers and director that Bollywood actors have neither said anything in support of farmers protest nor made any comment. When the film director assured them that Janhvi Kapoor will make a comment on the protest then they went back. The shoot is going on," Station House Officer (SHO) Balwinder Singh said.

Later, the actor posted a message on social media talking about the contribution of farmers.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Meanwhile, “Love Hostel” is written and directed by Shanker Raman, a National Award-winning cinematographer who previously directed the acclaimed film "Gurgaon".

"I have always been interested in questions of the hearts and minds, and I would say this, no matter what the question, violence is not the answer. I am happy to have found the perfect partners in Vikrant and Sanya and the formidable Bobby Deol. 'Love Hostel' as a film not only questions what our society has become but also the paths, we take to solve our problems," Raman said.

"Love Hostel" traces the journey of a spirited young couple being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The lovers take on the entire world in search of their fairy tale ending.

The film is presented by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Drishyam Films.