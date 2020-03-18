Productivity in the time of Coronavirus: Deepika Padukone indulges in self-care on 'episode 2' of social distancing

After taking the 'Safe Hands Challenge', Deepika Padukone decided to indulge in some self-care on episode 2 of social distancing.
The novel coronavirus outbreak has put people in isolation and Bollywood celebrities have been sharing glimpses of how they're being productive. On Wednesday, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram to share how she is spending her time.
The 'Chhapaak' actress shared a picture of herself using a face roller and captioned the post, "Season 1:Episode 2 Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #selflove #selfcare"
The actress is stuck at home like many others as a move to socially distance oneself from others, to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus. She had also taken to Instagram to share how she spent her Sunday. For episode 1, Deepika Padukone decided to clean her wardrobe.
Recently, Deepika also took the 'Safe Hands Challenge' and shared the video on her social media. She captioned the post as, "Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge! #COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together! I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe"
On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in 'Chhapaak' and will be next seen with Ranveer Singh in '83'. Touted to be one of the biggest sports film of the year, it traces the journey of 1983 World Cup. Ranveer is essaying the role of Kapil Dev, while Deepika is playing his wife Romi in the film.
Furthermore, she will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
