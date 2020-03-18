Productivity in the time of Coronavirus: Deepika Padukone indulges in self-care on 'episode 2' of social distancing

After taking the 'Safe Hands Challenge', Deepika Padukone decided to indulge in some self-care on episode 2 of social distancing.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has put people in isolation and Bollywood celebrities have been sharing glimpses of how they're being productive. On Wednesday, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram to share how she is spending her time.

The 'Chhapaak' actress shared a picture of herself using a face roller and captioned the post, "Season 1:Episode 2 Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #selflove #selfcare"