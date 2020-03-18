Producers Guild of India sets up relief fund for workers affected by shut down due to coronavirus outbreak

With the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic halting all shooting and production work of Indian entertainment industry, the Producers Guild of India has set up a relief fund for workers affected by the shutdown.

"The Producers Guild of India today announced that it would set up a Relief Fund for daily wage earners impacted by the complete shutdown of film, television and OTT productions owing to the COVID-19 epidemic," read an official statement by the body.

"In light of the complete shutdown of all production-related activity for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is bound to be a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of daily wage earners in the industry," said the President of The Producers Guild of India, Siddharth Roy Kapur.