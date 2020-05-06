Producers Guild of India clarifies no resumption of film shooting activities yet

New Delhi: Producers Guild of India on Tuesday issued a clarification stating that any resumption of film shooting activities will take place only after proper consultations with "government officials, medical professionals, and relevant industry bodies." The clarification came after a document of draft guidelines prepared by the Guild for the resumption of shooting activities made the rounds in the media and industry.

The official statement of the Guild spokesperson was shared by film critic and Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

"A work-in-progress document prepared by the Guild of draft guidelines for the resumption of shooting activities has recently been circulating widely in the media and industry," read the statement.

"This is to clarify that this document is only an early internal draft prepared by the Guild in preparedness for the future resumption of shooting activities.

Any final safety protocols and guidelines will be formalised only after comprehensive consultations with government officials, medical professionals, and relevant industry bodies," the statement added.

Any form of shooting and production work of the Indian entertainment industry has been put on hold owing to the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, the Producers Guild of India has set up a relief fund for workers affected by the shutdown.