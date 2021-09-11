Producer Vashu Bhagnani refutes rumours of a three-film deal with Kartik Aaryan

It was alleged in many news portals that veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani had offered a three-film deal to actor Kartik Aaryan. The productions official twitter handle took to social media to refute this claim and has added now that there is no truth in this spurious story.

An insider said and added that rumours like this are based on flimsy speculations and should be verified before being published the source also mentioned the Production house’s focus is on developing and finishing existing and forthcoming projects.

The Heritage Production House Pooja Entertainment recently released their spy thriller 'Bellbottom' in theatres to support the exhibition community and is already in the throes of starting the much-discussed dystopian thriller 'Ganapath' that has Tiger Shroff and Kriti sanon in the lead. Their mega budget Production no 41 with Akshay kumar is on floors already and is said to be releasing late next year

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 01:11 PM IST