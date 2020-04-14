Producer Karim Morani tests positive for COVID-19 the second time, family worried as he's a 'heart patient'

'Chennai Express' producer Karim Morani, on Tuesday, tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. Meanwhile, his daughters Zoa and Shaza Morani are back home after recovering from the novel coronavirus.
Karim Morani had first tested positive for the highly contagious virus after his daughters Zoa and Shaza were hospitalised. Although, Karim shows no symptoms, the producer has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Morani has tested positive for the second time. According to the reports, the 60-year-old's family is quite worried as he is a heart patient who has survived two heart attacks. He has also had a bypass surgery.
Meanwhile, daughters Shaza and Zoa have been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for coronavirus.
While Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, Zoa had come back from Rajasthan around mid-March.
Both were quarantined and kept under medication in separate hospitals from April 7.
Zoa said she tested negative twice and is happy to be back home.
"I am extremely grateful to the doctors, nurses and hospital staff who took care of my health and my spirits everyday. You will be in my prayers forever. No words can describe how does it feel to be home. I'm so grateful, God is great," Zoa told PTI The actor thanked the government for doing a "commendable job" and keeping a track of everyone's health and safety.
"Thank you to the media for being so sensitive and warm and also for all the wishes and prayers we received through social media. Truly felt like we were in this together. Please stay safe and follow all the rules as a lot of people out there are putting their life at risk to protect us! Lets help them," she added.
Both the sisters will be under home quarantine as a precautionary measure.
With inputs from PTI.
