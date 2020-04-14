Producer Karim Morani tests positive for COVID-19 the second time, family worried as he's a 'heart patient'

'Chennai Express' producer Karim Morani, on Tuesday, tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. Meanwhile, his daughters Zoa and Shaza Morani are back home after recovering from the novel coronavirus.

Karim Morani had first tested positive for the highly contagious virus after his daughters Zoa and Shaza were hospitalised. Although, Karim shows no symptoms, the producer has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Morani has tested positive for the second time. According to the reports, the 60-year-old's family is quite worried as he is a heart patient who has survived two heart attacks. He has also had a bypass surgery.

Meanwhile, daughters Shaza and Zoa have been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for coronavirus.

While Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, Zoa had come back from Rajasthan around mid-March.

Both were quarantined and kept under medication in separate hospitals from April 7.