Producer Jay Shewakramani ropes in director Aditya Sarpotdar for an out-and-out actioner

Jay Shewakramani is in the stride of exploring every possible genre through his filmography. From already having comedy blockbuster 'Jawani Janeman' to an action-romance 'Malang' to his credit, the producer is now working on a romantic thriller Freddy!

Just when we thought Jay Shewakramani couldn't surprise us more with his choice of diverse projects, reports have it he is now planning to make an out-and-out actioner soon.

While commenting on the same, the filmmaker said, "As a producer, I want to explore every genre of filmmaking, and that's what I have tried to do with my previous work. All of them came from a different school of cinema. Doing a high-octane action drama is a project that is on my wish list next with Aditya Sarpotdar."

Talking to us about the project, Aditya Sarpotdar said, "I am really excited to collaborate with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. It is an exciting action-thriller, and I would love to commence the film by mid-2022. I am sure it will be a drama that packs a punch because it has a story that will keep you on the edge of your seats." Aditya Sarpotdar has directed 'Zombivli', 'Faster Fene' and 'Mauli'.

While we are yet to get our hands on more details around the project, we sure can't wait to see this full-blown action drama.

Meanwhile, the leading producer has 'Freddy' on the horizon of a release, starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in the lead.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 03:01 PM IST