Producer Dinesh Vijan acquires film rights of 'The Zoya Factor' author Anuja Chauhan's latest novel

Producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has acquired the audio visual rights of author Anuja Chauhan's sixth book, murder mystery "Club You To Death".

Vijan, who has backed films like "Stree", "Hindi Medium" and this year's "Roohi", said he wanted to acquire the book because of its "entertaining, funny and deliciously twisted story." "The story also offers a great opportunity for me to set it in modern-day India and turn the lens on ourselves and our society a little bit.

"What really attracted me to this however, was that even while dealing with a real world murder, Anuja has managed to have her trademark humour and romance at its heart," Vijan said in a statement.