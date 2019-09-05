Priyanka Chopra's 'The Sky Is Pink' will be premiered in the London Film Festival and Busan Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ comeback film, The Sky Is Pink has been in the news since its announcement for all the right reasons. The movie also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf in lead and pivotal roles. the movie revolves around the story of a couple whose kid suffers from a terminal disease. This slice of life movie talks about celebrating the life one has lived instead of mourning their death.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram to announce that the film will be premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, marking the only south Asian film be to make it to the list. Now, we also hear that the film will also be premiered at the London Film Festival and Busan Film Festival. While the film is making big achievements even before its release, we can’t wait to see it!

The Sky Is Pink is slated to release on October 11 with Shonali Bose as the director.