Priyanka Chopra's pic sitting cross-legged in a private plane goes viral; netizens say 'truly a desi girl'

Global star Priyanka Chopra is a 'Desi Girl' at heart and this viral picture of her sitting cross-legged in a plane is proof!

On Wednesday, the 'Sky is Pink' actress' fan page shared a picture of her. It shows Priyanka Chopra wearing a stripped shirt, a brown blazer and khaki trouser. She's seen sitting comfortably in a private plane.

"Priyanka and Richard Madden and the Cast of Citadel have reached Spain 🇪🇸 València, which is the epicenter of the new Amazon series," read the caption.

Last week, Priyanka travelled to the world's fashion capital, Paris, to host the Global Citizen Live event.

She is currently shooting for her upcoming series 'Citadel'. Helmed by 'Avengers' makers Joe and Anthony Russo, 'Citadel' is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden slated for OTT release.

Amazon Studios plans to start a multi-series franchise with 'Citadel' and local productions will be simultaneously made in Italy and India. It has announced another production in Mexico.

Priyanka and Richard will headline the US version which is being called the 'mothership' of the project.

Described as an "action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre", 'Citadel' will be executive produced by 'Avengers: Endgame' directors Anthony and Joe Russo along with former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca.

Apart of 'Citadel', the 'Dostana' star has an impressive lineup of projects in her kitty that includes the much-awaited film 'Matrix 4'. Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Text For You' and recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 06:53 PM IST