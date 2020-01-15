Priyanka Chopra's next project has a 'Game of Thrones' and 'Avengers: Endgame' connection

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, after wooing fans with a scintillating performance in her Bollywood comeback film The Sky is Pink, is all set for another Hollywood venture, in a bid to fulfil her dream of global domination.

Priyanka, who has won several accolades in the past year, is now making room for projects under big labels. The Desi girl will feature alongside Richard Madden popularly for his stint in Game of Thrones and Bodyguard, in an upcoming drama series on Amazon, which has the backing of Avengers: Endgame’s Russo brothers. The series is titled “Citadel”, reports variety.com

The former Miss World took to her Instagram and shared the news by writing, “Cannot wait to work alongside the super talented @maddenrichard and incredible @therussobrothers on this new series. Get ready! CITADEL will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More details soon.”