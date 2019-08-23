Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu and Sophie Turner bond over Jonas Brothers live performance

Jonas Brothers are currently touring across US for Happiness Begins Tour and videos from the concert already have fans in a bundle. While we have always seen the J sisters showing support to their better halves and being by their side, it’s not just them who have bonded well over time.

Recently pictures and videos popped up on social media of Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra having a good time with Sophie Turner during the Jonas Brothers concert in Connecticut, USA. A video shows Sophie twirling Madhu before finishing the dance with a hug. They were also seen chatting and giggling with each other amid the performance. Take a look: