Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu and Sophie Turner bond over Jonas Brothers live performance

Jonas Brothers are currently touring across US for Happiness Begins Tour and videos from the concert already have fans in a bundle. While we have always seen the J sisters showing support to their better halves and being by their side, it’s not just them who have bonded well over time.
Recently pictures and videos popped up on social media of Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra having a good time with Sophie Turner during the Jonas Brothers concert in Connecticut, USA. A video shows Sophie twirling Madhu before finishing the dance with a hug. They were also seen chatting and giggling with each other amid the performance. Take a look:
Since Priyanka and Nick’s grand wedding ceremony the whole family has been spotted at special occasions and events together. In early August as Jonas Brothers kicked of their music tour with the J sisters along with Kevin’s daughters Alena and Valentina.
She had shared a picture on social media to celebrate the commencement of the tour and wrote, “#wivesontour@daniellejonas @sophiet,”