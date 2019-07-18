Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu, and sister Parineeti fly to US to celebrate her birthday

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas is celebrating her 37th birthday in the US with her husband Nick and the entire Jonas family. To add more happiness to the ocassion Peecee’s mom Madhu Chopra, and sister Parineeti Chopra took off to visit the global star.

Parineeti who is busy in promoting her upcoming movie ‘Jabariya Jodi’ took a break to shower some love on her Mimi Didi’s birthday. Yesterday she posted a story on her Instagram account and captioned it, "Blurry co-passengering with @madhumalati."