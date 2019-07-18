Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu, and sister Parineeti fly to US to celebrate her birthday

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas is celebrating her 37th birthday in the US with her husband Nick and the entire Jonas family. To add more happiness to the ocassion Peecee’s mom Madhu Chopra, and sister Parineeti Chopra took off to visit the global star.
Parineeti who is busy in promoting her upcoming movie ‘Jabariya Jodi’ took a break to shower some love on her Mimi Didi’s birthday. Yesterday she posted a story on her Instagram account and captioned it, "Blurry co-passengering with @madhumalati."
It is said that PeeCee is going to celebrate her birthday with family and close friends in Miami, and buzz is that there is a big party that has been planned for the former Miss World.
On work front Priyanka Chopra will be seen on silver screen in her next ‘The Sky is the Pink’. Along with her there will be Zaira Wasim, Aisha Chaudhary and Farhan Akhtar. It will be Priyanka’s first Bollywood movie ever since her wedding.
