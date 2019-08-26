Priyanka Chopra's look from 'We Can Be Heroes' leaked

After Quantico and starring in a bunch of Hollywood flicks, Priyanka Chopra is heading to the digital platform with Netflix movie, We Can Be Heroes. The actress will be headlining the superhero film with an incredible cast. And it turns out, the film has gone on the floor already.

A leaked photo from the sets of the film has gone viral on social media in which Priyanka Chopra sporting a new look. The actress is seen dressed in white while sporting short hair. She is seen in conversation with her director Robert Rodriguez who seems to be giving cues for the shot. A bunch of kids are also a part of the leaked photo.

Produced and directed by Robert Rodriguez, We Can Be Heroes revolves around alien invaders who kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world.

The cast includes Christian Slater, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, Boyd Holbrook, Hala Finley, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Lotus Blossom, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Sung Kang, Vivien Lyra Blair, Adriana Barraza, Christopher McDonald and Pedro Pascal.