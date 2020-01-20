Priyanka Chopra's handbag can get you 1300 servings of biryani!

Priyanka Chopra, who is all set to ring in the New Year with major projects, has been traveling back and forth from US to Mumbai in order to fulfil her work commitments. PC recently made a short trip to tinsel town and left for overseas last night.

While we love B-town sashaying in style at the airport with their luxury couture and accessories, there’s no way one can beat the desi girl. Priyanka flaunted her winter wardrobe in a white sweatshirt and trousers, and layered it with a blush pink fur coat. She accessorised her look with pink sneakers and sunglasses. However, the price tag on her Tod’s tote bag can get you 1300 servings of India’s favourite dish – Biryani! The handbag costs 2,945 USD.