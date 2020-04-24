Priyanka Chopra's failed plastic surgeries: Bird-like nose and lip paralysis

In a video speaking at length about the cosmetic surgeries, Lory explains how Priyanka opted for rhinoplasty, but it didn’t go well and resulted her nose to appear like a bird’s beak also known as polly beak deformity. She also added that the procedure cost her bunch of projects since the recovery took 7-8 months.

As for her well defined lips, Hill mentioned that Chopra got a lip implant that made her lips appear fuller. However it resulted in lip paralysis which causes her left side of the lip to drop every time she smiles. This is because she got them done in the early 2000s, when implants were popular and this made her upper lip appear a little harder than it normally would.

Lory also spoke about inclusivity of women of colour in films. She addressed how skin lightening is given primary importance in India and how women are criticised for their skin tone. This was in reference to Priyanka, who earlier did go a few shades lighter while working in Bollywood, but embraced her dusky skin when she ventured into Hollywood.

While Lory claims that she’s not a doctor, she does have an extensive network that guides her to make videos and opine on actors who may have gone under the knife.