Priyanka Chopra's DIY hair treament proves she's indeed a 'Desi girl'; watch video

After using her social media platforms to raise awareness about the coronavirus pandemic, Priyanka Chopra has now shared a video of her secret do-it-yourself hair and scalp treatment.
'The Sky is Pink' actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram, to share a video of her easy-to-make hair mask that was taught to her by her mom, Madhu. Sharing the video she wrote, "Seems like a good time to dust these off to try during quarantine. This is a recipe for a hair treatment that my mom taught me, and her mom taught her. Full Fat Yogurt, 1 tsp honey, 1 egg. Let it sit in your hair for 30 min and rinse with warm water. Disclaimer: while this works wonders (for me), it doesn’t smell the best. You may need to shampoo twice to remove all the yogurt, and then condition as usual."
Check out the video here:
The actress was also part of the star-studded 'One World: Together At Home' virtual concert which was curated by Lady Gaga. It was organised on Saturday by the World Health Organization (WHO) and international advocacy organisation Global Citizen. Priyanka Chopra Jonas urged people to fight the the coronavirus pandemic with unity. In an Instagram video, Priyanka said the impact of COVID-19 across the globe has been "unimaginable", but its effect is "particularly devastating" for the 70 million people displaced in camps and shelters around the world, including facilities in the US.
"I have witnessed first hand some of the overcrowded and unlivable conditions in refugee camps. Social distancing there is simply not an option. In order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in these specific communities, the needs are basic: health care, clean water and sanitation.
"Global Citizen and WHO are two organisations that I'm personally very proud to stand alongside to fight against COVID-19. In the fight to end this crisis, we truly can't affort to lose anyone behind," the actor, who is in Los Angeles, said.
Inputs by PTI
