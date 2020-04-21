Priyanka Chopra's DIY hair treament proves she's indeed a 'Desi girl'; watch video

After using her social media platforms to raise awareness about the coronavirus pandemic, Priyanka Chopra has now shared a video of her secret do-it-yourself hair and scalp treatment.

'The Sky is Pink' actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram, to share a video of her easy-to-make hair mask that was taught to her by her mom, Madhu. Sharing the video she wrote, "Seems like a good time to dust these off to try during quarantine. This is a recipe for a hair treatment that my mom taught me, and her mom taught her. Full Fat Yogurt, 1 tsp honey, 1 egg. Let it sit in your hair for 30 min and rinse with warm water. Disclaimer: while this works wonders (for me), it doesn’t smell the best. You may need to shampoo twice to remove all the yogurt, and then condition as usual."

Check out the video here: