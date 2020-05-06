Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera's father robbed at knifepoint in Police Colony

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra's father was robbed at knifepoint in Police Colony here.

The "Section 375" actress took to Instagram, where she shared that her father was out on an evening walk when this incident took place.

"My dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. 2 guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim Delhi to be," tweeted.