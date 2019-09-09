Priyanka Chopra’s coffee has husband Nick Jonas’ face on it!

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a video on her social media where she’s seen sipping coffee. What makes this more interesting is that it has Nick Jonas’ face on it. The global icon is currently attending the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival where she’s presenting her upcoming movie The Sky Is Pink, however it seems like she’s missing her husband by her side.

In the video that went viral, Priyanka is seen wearing a casual chic brown outfit and golden accessories. She looks super excited as she sips the coffee. She also shared before and after images of her customised beverage.

The Sky Is Pink is set to hit the screens on October 11 and will mark Priyanka’s much awaited Bollywood comeback. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It is helmed by Shonali Bose. Recently, PC and Nick were also named the best dressed couple 2019 by PEOPLE magazine.