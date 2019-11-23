Priyanka Chopra's Chanel bag costs as much as three iPhone 11s

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is truly a glamorous diva of both worlds, Bollywood and Hollywood. Priyanka is currently back in India for the shooting of her next project 'The White Tiger' with co-star Rajkummar Rao. The diva was spotted by paps at Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' movie's success bash.
Priyanka chose a lemon yellow two-piece ensemble. She is seen sporting full sleeves, wrap blouse that had a front tie-up. The top accentuated Priyanka's curves. She teamed it up with palazzo pants and tied her hair up in a bun. She also added a few golden body chains and a pair of hoops.
Priyanka looked effortlessly glamorous however, what caught our attention was that white Chanel bag she was carrying. Peecee's Chanel baby is the Iridescent Grained Calfskin & Silver-Tone Metal White bag. And this can get you three iPhone 11! Yes, this Chanel bag is for Rs 2,87,170 ( USD 4000).
Recently Priyanka was shooting in Delhi where she tried Delhi's famous delicacy 'Daulat Ki Chaat'. She also shared pictures of the expensive 'Chaat' she indulged in. The chat was indeed a deseert for thr wealthy as it had Rs 500 notes around it.
On the work front, Priyanka was last seen on silver screen romancing Farhan Akhtar in 'The Sky Is Pink'. Currently, she is shooting for 'The White Tiger' which is based on the Booker Prize-winning book of the same name. The book revolves around the story of an extraordinary journey of a self-made man who works in a tea-stall in a village and goes on to become a successful entrepreneur in a big city.
