Priyanka Chopra's Chanel bag costs as much as three iPhone 11s

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is truly a glamorous diva of both worlds, Bollywood and Hollywood. Priyanka is currently back in India for the shooting of her next project 'The White Tiger' with co-star Rajkummar Rao. The diva was spotted by paps at Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' movie's success bash.

Priyanka chose a lemon yellow two-piece ensemble. She is seen sporting full sleeves, wrap blouse that had a front tie-up. The top accentuated Priyanka's curves. She teamed it up with palazzo pants and tied her hair up in a bun. She also added a few golden body chains and a pair of hoops.

Priyanka looked effortlessly glamorous however, what caught our attention was that white Chanel bag she was carrying. Peecee's Chanel baby is the Iridescent Grained Calfskin & Silver-Tone Metal White bag. And this can get you three iPhone 11! Yes, this Chanel bag is for Rs 2,87,170 ( USD 4000).