Priyanka Chopra wishes her mother Madhu on birthday: 'My backbone, my strength, my 3 am call'

Sharing a video compilation of all her happy moments with her mother Madhu Chopra, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday wished her mom a happy birthday.

The 'Baywatch' actor posted the video on Instagram and complimented it with a sweet note in the caption.

"My backbone, my strength, my 3am call, my inspiration, my best friend, my mother, my everything. Happy birthday mom!" she wrote.

The actor, who is currently living with her musician husband Nick Jonas in America, further said that she is missing celebrating mother's birthday with her.

"I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you loads @chopramm2001," Jonas wrote in the caption.